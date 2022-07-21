Air India flight diverts to Mumbai after pilot reports cabin pressure loss; DGCA grounds crew, plane

Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday after the pilot-in-command reported a loss in cabin pressure, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and off-rostered this flight's crew, they said.
It has also started investigating the incident, the officials said.
Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.
