AI flight diverts to Mumbai after cabin pressure loss

Air India flight diverts to Mumbai after pilot reports cabin pressure loss; DGCA grounds crew, plane

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and off-rostered this flight's crew

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 21:14 ist

Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight was diverted to Mumbai on Thursday after the pilot-in-command reported a loss in cabin pressure, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has grounded the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft and off-rostered this flight's crew, they said.

It has also started investigating the incident, the officials said.

Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter. 

