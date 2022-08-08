AI, IndiGo saw 184, 98 snags respectively in last 1 yr

Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet reported 184, 98, 77 tech snags respectively in last one year: Govt

Meanwhile, Go First, Vistara, and AirAsia India reported 50, 40 and 14 incidents due to technical snags, respectively

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 19:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet reported 184, 98 and 77 incidents due to technical snags during the one year period till June 30, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

Go First, Vistara and AirAsia India reported 50, 40 and 14 incidents due to technical snags in the aforementioned period, he said in his written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

While the government-run airline Alliance Air reported five incidents, Air India Express had 10 incidents in the one year period, he stated.

Also Read | India's civil aviation sector to see phenomenal, healthy growth: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Tata Group took control of Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

Overall, a "total of 478 incidents of technical snags were reported in last one year between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022", Singh noted.

An aircraft may experience technical snags due to malfunctioning of components or equipment fitted on the aircraft, he said.

These technical snags are reported by the flight crew on receiving an aural or visual warning in the cockpit or when there is an indication of an inoperative or faulty system or while experiencing difficulty in handling or operating the aircraft, he noted.

Also Read | SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi airport's tarmac after waiting for bus for 45 min; DGCA probe begins

Currently, SpiceJet is operating not more than 50 per cent of its flights as per the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The regulator had in July imposed the curb on the airline’s flights for a period of eight weeks as its planes were involved in at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in the June 19-July 5 period.

During the last two months, planes of other Indian carriers have also reported multiple incidents of technical malfunction.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
Spicejet
IndiGo Airlines
Go First
Vistara
AirAsia
Airlines
civil aviation
India News

What's Brewing

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Bulldozer action against Shrikant Tyagi's encroachment

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

 