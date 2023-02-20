NY-Delhi AI flight diverted due to medical emergency

Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London after medical emergency

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2023, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 20:31 ist

An Air India New York-Delhi flight on Monday was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard, as per ANI.

More details awaited...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India
India News
New York
Delhi

What's Brewing

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 