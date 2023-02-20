Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London after medical emergency

An Air India New York-Delhi flight on Monday was diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard, as per ANI.
Air India New York-Delhi flight (AI-102) diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3WPmZcwB4M
— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2023
More details awaited...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK
Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space
Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons
Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man
What is the safest seat on an airplane?
'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'