Air India peeing incident: SC issues notice on victim’s plea for guidelines on unruly behaviour

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to consider a plea by the victim in the Air India urination case seeking direction to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airline companies to frame regulations to address incidents of passenger misconduct on board aircraft.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala issued notices to the Centre, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all airlines, including Air India on the septuagenarian woman's plea.

The bench sought the assistance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the case, for formulating standard operating procedure (SOP) and fixed the matter for hearing in July.

The petitioner has also requested the apex court to direct the media to desist from reporting on criminal proceedings, to prevent further shaming and embarrassment for the 72-year-old victim and the perpetrator.

The petitioner contended that Air India along with the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) failed to treat the petitioner with care and responsibility after an unruly passenger urinated on the petitioner after having been served excessive alcohol on the flight.

The plea said the wide-ranging national press reportage full of conjecture and surmises has severely undermined the petitioner’s right as a victim under Article 21 of the Constitution, and in fairness also affected the rights of the accused as well.

For the November 26, 2022 incident, the accused was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6. Delhi police lodged an FIR under various sections of the IPC and section 23 of the Aircraft Act against the accused for peeing on the woman in the business class of the flight. Subsequently, he was granted bail.