Peeing row: DGCA fines Air India Rs 30L, suspends pilot

Air India urinating incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on airline, suspends pilot

A Rs 3 lakh fine on AI's director of in-flight services was also imposed

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 20 2023, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 13:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of rules pertaining to the urinating incident involving Shankar Mishra on board a New York-Delhi flight.

The aviation regulator further suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command of the flight for 3 months and slapped a Rs 3 lakh penalty on Air India's director of in-flight services.

More to follow...

