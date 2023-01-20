Air India urinating incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on airline, suspends pilot

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for violation of rules pertaining to the urinating incident involving Shankar Mishra on board a New York-Delhi flight.

The aviation regulator further suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command of the flight for 3 months and slapped a Rs 3 lakh penalty on Air India's director of in-flight services.

More to follow...