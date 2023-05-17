Sydney-bound AI flight passengers injured in turbulence

Air India's Delhi-Sydney flight passengers suffer 'minor sprain' due to turbulence

Air India's airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2023, 14:20 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 14:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Seven passengers onboard an Air India flight from the national capital to Sydney on Wednesday suffered "minor sprain" due to severe turbulence, according to a senior DGCA official.

The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that no hospitalisation was required.

Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 from Delhi-Sydney encountered severe turbulence.

"During the flight seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit," the official said.

Air India's airport manager at Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival and only three passengers took the medical assistance, the official added.

A statement from Air India on the incident is awaited.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Air India
Airlines
Sydney

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Nepali mountaineer climbs Everest for record 27th time

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

Egyptian artisans carve a path to world luxury markets

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

US 'space symphony' puts stunning NASA images to music

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Several kids at risk as cyclone hits Myanmar, B'desh

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Hiroshima bomb survivors have a message for the G7

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

 