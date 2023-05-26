Vancouver-bound AI plane returns to Delhi due to snag

Air India's plane to Vancouver suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2023, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 15:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

An Air India plane en route to Vancouver returned to Delhi shortly after take off on Friday due to a technical issue, according to the airline.

Also Read | Man held after opening emergency door of Asiana Airlines plane, flight lands safely

"Air India flight AI185 Delhi to Vancouver dated May 26, 2023, operated by B777 aircraft has air returned to Delhi following a technical issue shortly after take off," it said in a statement.

The airline also said it is making alternate arrangements for the passengers while providing all support.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be immediately ascertained.

