Air pollution in Delhi: NGT notice to Centre to ban fire crackers from Nov 7-30

Taking serious note of the rising pollution level in Delhi, the National Green Tribunal on Monday issued notice to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and four state governments on whether the use of firecrackers would be banned from November 7-30 in the interest of public health and environment.

The NGT principal bench headed by its Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar K Goel sought response from MoEF, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Police Commissioner of Delhi, and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The green bench was hearing a plea by the Indian Social Responsibility Network, which sought action against pollution by the use of firecrackers in NCR during the time air quality is unsatisfactory.

Applicant mentioned recent statements from Union Health Minister and the Health Minister of Delhi that during the festive season there will be a rise of Covid-19 cases due to air pollution.

The use of green crackers will not remedy the situation. The smoke will choke and may create a gas chamber like situation. It will lead to poor visibility, hazy conditions and asphyxia, a the plea said.

The NGT also appointed senior advocate Raj Panjwani and advocate Shibhani Ghosh to assist it as amicus curiae in the matter.