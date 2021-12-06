Air pollution: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to revisit order for ban on construction

The Supreme Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing on a plea by Developers and Builders Forum to revisit its November 24 order reimposing a ban on construction activities here due to worsening air pollution in the national capital.

The court, however, said that the application would be taken up on Friday along with the main PIL filed by minor Aditya Dubey.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the forum, sought an urgent hearing on Monday itself, saying the blanket ban imposed by the court should be lifted as Air Quality Index has improved and thousands of crores of the industry was lost due to such a measure.

The court initially asked the applicant-body to approach the government. However, Singh asserted that the ban was imposed by the court.

The bench, then, said that the matter would be taken up on Friday.

In its plea, the forum claimed construction activities by it contributed to meagre 6.7-7.9% of the entire pollution in the region.

It also said that the blanket ban has directly affected the livelihoods of a large number of construction workers, supervisory personnel and other managerial staff. It said that if the Central Vista construction and other projects can continue, the forum can comply with the same norms.

