AIR starts 'Abhyaas' programme for students preparing for competitive exams

Aimed at reaching out to students and job seekers preparing for competitive examinations, the All India Radio (AIR) has started a new weekly programme 'Abhyaas' on specific subjects during which people can ask questions.

Students can send their queries on Whatsapp on 9289094044 or mail it to abhyaas.airnews@gmail.com. The programme will be broadcast on 100.1FM Gold on Saturdays at 9.30 PM.

One can access it on Twitter at @airnewsalerts as well as on the official AIR YouTube channel.

Officials said the first episode on Modern History moderated by Dr Malay Neerav, Joint Dean and Department of History Professor in New Delhi-based St Stephens College, generated keen interest among the listeners.

The second episode will be on Indian Polity and Constitution and Professor Sanjay Rao Ayde,Professor and Head of the Department of Political Science in St Stephens, will moderate it.

"Every week a subject is chosen. Students can ask questions through WhatsApp or email and a guest speaker or expert responds to their queries," officials said.

Questions on each subject are selected on the basis of crowd sourcing from the students across the country. Subjects that will be covered include history, polity, geography, economy, environment, international relations, social issues, art and culture among others.

Watch latest videos by DH here: