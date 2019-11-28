AirAsia flight makes priority landing; none hurt

An AirAsia flight from New Delhi with 114 passengers on board made a priority landing at the airport here on Thursday due to a glitch in the aircraft’s hydraulic system.

The city-bound aircraft landed at the Chennai Airport nine minutes ahead of its scheduled arrival, sources in the airport said. Though the airline has not issued any statement on the issue, the sources said the aircraft belonged to Air Asia and it was bound for Chennai from New Delhi.

"After the pilot of the new Delhi-Chennai AirAsia flight sought priority landing from Chennai ATC, local stand-by was declared on Thursday morning. The flight landed safely at 8.01 am," an official said.

He added that the pilot reported that there was a glitch in the hydraulic system of the aircraft which warranted a priority landing.

The incident comes just a week after an Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore with 168 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the airport here after it was reported that there was a fire in the cargo holding area.