Aircel-Maxis case: Court displeased over delay in probe against Chidambaram, Karti

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal

  • Dec 02 2020, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 13:45 ist
A Delhi court Wednesday expressed displeasure over delay in completion of probe in the Aircel-Maxis matter against former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti while granting two more months to the CBI, ED to do so.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed both the agencies plea seeking more time to obtain report on Letters Rogatory (LRs) form the United Kingdom and Singapore in relation to their ongoing probe in the matter and said “it is lingering on unnecessarily". 

The court adjourned the matter, which is at the stage of taking cognizance, for February 1. 

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

