Aisha Sultana raises apprehensions over sedition case

Actor Aisha Sultana has raised apprehensions that the Lakshadweep administration is trying to fabricate evidence against her in the sedition case.

In a petition filed at the Kerala High Court on Tuesday, Sultana said that the Lakshadweep police had seized her mobile phone and laptop and she was fearing that evidence may be planted against her.

The laptop was reportedly sent to a lab in Gujarat for examination. The allegations that she was receiving messages on her mobile phone from someone while she was attending the controversial channel discussion was baseless, she said.

Contributions received from some NRI in her bank account were for charity purposes, she maintained.

The Lakshadweep police registered a case against her based on a BJP leader's complaint about her remark during a TV channel discussion that Covid surge in Lakshadweep due to decisions of administrator Praful Khoda Patel was a 'bio weapon' of the BJP. The HC had earlier granted anticipatory bail to her.