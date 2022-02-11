Ajay Chautala released from Tihar after 10 years' term

Ajay Chautala released from Tihar jail after completing 10 years' sentence

The jail officials said Chautala's sentence has been completed and he was released formally on Thursday

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 11 2022, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 01:17 ist
Former MP Ajay Chautala. Credit: Twitter/@DrAjaySChautala

Former MP Ajay Chautala was on Thursday released from Tihar jail after completing his 10 years' sentence in connection with a teachers' recruitment scam in Haryana, officials said.

The jail officials said Chautala's sentence has been completed and he was released formally on Thursday.

"Chautala was admitted in Tihar Jail on January 16, 2013 for a conviction term of 10 years in a CBI case. During his incarceration, he earned a total remission of 2 years, 7 months and 24 days.

"He was out on emergency parole since May 14, 2021. He reported to Tihar Jail on Thursday and deposited his fine amount, following which he was formally released," a senior jail official said.

Former Haryana chief minister O P Chautala, his elder son Ajay Chautala, and 53 others, including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar, were convicted and sentenced in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000. They all were sentenced to varying jail terms in the case by a special CBI court in January 2013.

O P Chautala was freed from Tihar jail last year. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ajay Chautala
Tihar jail
India News
Haryana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited

 