Ajay Devgn, Suriya win Best Actor as non-Bollywood movies dominate 68th National Film Awards

Non-Bollywood movies on Friday dominated the National Film Awards for 2020 with Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' which tells the life story of aviation icon Captain Gopinath adjudged the best film, its lead artists Suriya and Aparna Balamurali were chosen as best actor and best actress.

While Tamil and Malayalam movies bagged all the main awards, the only solace for Bollywood, the country's biggest film market, came in the form of Ajay Devgn being chosen as a best actor along with Suriya. 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

From Kannada, Sagar Puranik's Dollu was adjudged the best Kannada film while it also won another award for location sound recordist for Jobin Jayan. Kannada film Taledanda (Beheading a Life) directed by Praveen Krupakar has been adjudged the best film on environment conservation.

In the non-feature category, Girish Kasaravalli-directed 'Naadada Navaneeta' Dr PT Venkateshkumar was selected as the Best Arts and Culture Film.

The Best Director award went to KR Sachidanandan, known as Sachi in Malayalam film circles, for his film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. He died at the age of 49 in June 2020 soon after the film hit the theatres.

Biju Menon, who played one of the title role Ayappan in Sachi's film, was adjudged the best supporting actor while Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli was chosen as the best supporting actress for her role in Tamil movie Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum. Rajasekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sunder also won the Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography) for Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Best Screenplay was shared by Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara for 'Soorarai Pottru' while Madonne Ashwin won it for dialogue. Ashwin's Mandela also won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

Vivek Dubey-directed Marathi film Funeral was adjudged the best film on social issues while another Marathi film Sumi, directed by Amol Vasant Gole, won the best children's film award.

Folk singer Nanchamma, who sang for a film for the first time in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, was adjudged the best female playback singer while Rahul Deshpande got the best playback mae singer award for his songs in Marathi film Mi Vasantrao. Supratim Bhol was chosen for the best cinematography award for his work in Bengali film Avijatrik.

Best editing award went to veteran editor Sreekar Prasad for Tamil film Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum while the best production design award went to Malayalam film 'Kappela'.