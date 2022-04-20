Ajay Kumar Sood appointed Principal Scientific Advisor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sood as Principal Scientific Advisor to the government

  Apr 20 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 18:47 ist

Ajay Kumar Sood has been appointed as the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the government, a personnel ministry order issued on Wednesday said.

Sood, a member of the Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has been appointed to the post for a period of three years to succeed renowned biologist K Vijay Raghavan.

The PSA's office aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the prime minister and cabinet on matters related to science, technology and innovation with a focus on the application of science and technology in critical infrastructure, economic and social sectors in partnership with government departments, institutions and industry.

