Ajay Singh appointed Press Secy to President

Senior journalist Ajay Kumar Singh was on Monday appointed Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Singh's appointment on contract basis "initially for a period of one year or until further orders", the order said.

Singh succeeds Ashok Malik, who opted not to continue after his tenure ended in July this year.

He started his career with Times of India (Lucknow) in 1985. He has also worked in Economic Times, Telegraph, Pioneer, Business Standard, Star News and News X. Later, he edited Governance Now and became its Editorial Director. He also worked in Firstpost as its Executive Editor.