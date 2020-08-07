Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral tests positive for Covid-19

Senior Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, prompting several MPs who attended a Parliamentary Standing Committee along with him to take precaution.

The 72-year-old MP attended the meeting of Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, which discussed the Functioning of Courts through Video Conferencing/Virtual Courts’ and heard representatives of Bar Council of India, Delhi High Court Bar Association and Co-ordination Committee of Delhi District Court Bar Associations.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien once again demanded virtual meetings of the Parliamentary Standing Committee and said there was enough scope to tweak rules.

"An MP who attended a Parliament Standing Committee meeting on Thursday, tested positive today (Friday). We wish him a speedy recovery. Trinamool MPs are not attending. For 4 months we have been urging that these meetings happen virtually. Enough scope to tweak rules. Anyone listening!" he tweeted.