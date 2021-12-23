Akali leader Bikram Majithia moves Mohali court for anticipatory bail

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia who has been booked under the NDPS Act moved a court in Mohali on Thursday for anticipatory bail.

The bail application was filed by Majithia's counsel D S Sobti.

On Monday, Majithia, 46, was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 status report of probe into drug racket in the state.

The report was filed by anti-drug special task force (STF) chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Majithia, is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Majithia had earlier denied all charges against him.

The Punjab police have been looking for Majithia to arrest him in this case.

A lookout circular, which prevents a person from leaving the country, had also been issued against the former Punjab minister.

The Shiromani Akali Dal had called the registration of FIR against Majithia as “political vendetta.”

