Akhilesh slams UP govt for transferring IPS officers

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government for transferring IPS officers, terming it as an attempt to lower the morale of the force.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Tuesday transferred 10 senior IPS officers, including ADG, Law and order.

"In this corona period, administrative stability is needed more than in common days. Transfer of 10 ADG and IG level officers is work of lowering morale of force," the SP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Government is putting blame of poor law and order due to its policy failure and lack of coordination between centre and state on officers," the former UP chief minister said.