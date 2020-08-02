Akshaya Patra raises fund for mid-day meals in India

Akshaya Patra raises $950,000 in US to feed mid-day meals to school children in India

PTI
PTI, Houston,
  • Aug 02 2020, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 10:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH

An Indian nonprofit organisation Akshaya Patra has raised USD 950,000 through a virtual event hosted by its Texas chapter in the US to feed mid-day meals to school children in India.

The event, Virtual Gala - Technology for Change, was attended by over 1,000 businesses, non-profits, government officials and philanthropic leaders from around the world, supporting the organisation's dual mission of addressing childhood hunger and promoting education for underserved children in India.

The Texas gala, hosted by the cities of Austin, Dallas and Houston, was held on July 25.

The evening celebrated volunteers and chapter teams from Austin, Dallas, and Houston who continue to work towards alleviating classroom hunger.

The event included conversation with Narayana Murthy, co-founder of software giant Infosys, by Siva Sivaram, president of Western Digital, who was recently appointed Chairman of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA along with Vice Chairman Srivatsan Rajan.

It also included a musical rendition by Carnatic musician Jayashri Ramnath.

Akshaya Patra is the world's largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme serving wholesome food every school day to over 1.8 million children from 19,039 schools across 12 states & 2 Union territories of India.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

mid-day meal
United States
School Children

What's Brewing

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

NASA aims for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

How to stay safer on mass transit

How to stay safer on mass transit

Ram Mandir’s time has come

Ram Mandir’s time has come

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

What’s going on with TikTok? Here’s what we know

 