SC puts stay on in-person class 11 exams in Kerala

'Alarming situation': Supreme Court puts interim stay on Kerala's decision to hold class 11 exams in person

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 16:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday put an interim stay on Kerala government's decision to hold Class 11 exams in person, which were beginning September 6, amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

The next hearing has been scheduled for September 13.

The apex court said the situation in Kerala is alarming because of continuing rise in Covid-19 cases and children of tender age can't be exposed to risk as around 35,000 cases being reported daily from the state.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Kerala
Coronavius
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance

You are not who you think you are

You are not who you think you are

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

 