'Alarming situation': Supreme Court puts interim stay on Kerala's decision to hold class 11 exams in person

The Supreme Court on Friday put an interim stay on Kerala government's decision to hold Class 11 exams in person, which were beginning September 6, amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.
The next hearing has been scheduled for September 13.
The apex court said the situation in Kerala is alarming because of continuing rise in Covid-19 cases and children of tender age can't be exposed to risk as around 35,000 cases being reported daily from the state.
More to follow...
