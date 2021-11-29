Alert sounded in Delhi over 'gherao' Parliament appeal

Alert sounded in Delhi after Sikh body appeals farmers to 'gherao' Parliament, hoist 'Khalistani' flag

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2021, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 09:51 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after Sikhs for Justice released an online video appealing to farmers to 'gherao' Parliament and hoist the 'Khalistani' flag there today, according to ANI.

Delhi Police and other agencies have been asked to remain alert and vigilant. 

Track live updates of Winter Session in Parliament here

The Centre is planning to bring it in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha.

Sources said the Bill was circulated among Rajya Sabha MPs on November 26 and the government may move it in Rajya Sabha in the afternoon after the Lower House passes it.

More to follow...

Delhi
India News
Parliament
Winter Session

