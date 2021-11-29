Alert sounded in Delhi after Sikh body appeals farmers to 'gherao' Parliament, hoist 'Khalistani' flag

Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert after Sikhs for Justice released an online video appealing to farmers to 'gherao' Parliament and hoist the 'Khalistani' flag there today, according to ANI.

Delhi Police and other agencies have been asked to remain alert and vigilant.

The Centre is planning to bring it in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself after it is passed by Lok Sabha.

Sources said the Bill was circulated among Rajya Sabha MPs on November 26 and the government may move it in Rajya Sabha in the afternoon after the Lower House passes it.

