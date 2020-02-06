All existing e-visas, normal visas from China no longer valid: MEA

The existing visas as well as normal visas are no more valid, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"All existing e-visas from China are no longer valid. Similarly, normal visas that have been issued are also no more valid. Those who have compelling reasons to visit India, they can contact our Embassy or the nearest consulates to apply for visa," said Raveesh Kumar.

"We've successfully carried out evacuation of 640 Indian nationals &7 Maldives nationals on 2 flights. It was a complex operation&we do appreciate the support and facilitation extended by Government of China during this exercise," he said"