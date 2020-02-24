All Indians, north, south, Hindus or Muslims, take pride in past glories: Donald Trump

The US President Donald Trump in his maiden visit and speech delivered at newly built cricket stadium in Motera in front of a massive crowd advocated that Indians should take pride in their "glorious past" for a bright future and assured that both the countries are united in the "iron-clad resolve to defend its citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Both of our countries have been hurt by the pain and turmoil of terrorism brings.

The American President started his speech with a "Namaste" and received a loud enthusiastic response from the crow who cheered for him. He said, "Today I say to every Indian, north and south, Hindu or Muslim, Jewish and Christian, young and old, take pride in the glories of your past, unite for an even brighter future, and let our two nations always stand together as powerful defenders of peace and liberty. And the hope of a better world for all humanity." He said that the India's unity is an "inspiration" to the world.

Trump arrived at the stage, covered by bulletproof glass walls, at around 1 PM, in the stadium with his wife Melania and accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a rousing welcome. While praising Modi as a "tough negotiator" and a "hard worker", Trump Trump referred to Modi's humble background as a "tea-seller" and how he won 2019 Lok Sabha polls with a thumping majority.

Trump said, "Every nation has the right to secure and controlled borders. The United States and India are committed to working together to stop terrorists, and to fight their ideology."

Speaking on India's diversity Trump said, "India is a country that proudly embraces freedom, liberty, individual rights, rule of law, and the dignity of every human being. Your nation has always been admired around the earth as the place where millions upon millions of Hindus, and Muslims, Sikhs and Jains, Buddhists, Christians, and Jews worship side by side in harmony."

He said that "you speak more than 100 languages, have more than two dozen states, but you have always stood strong as a strong nation. Your unity is an inspiration to the world and in America, we have come to know, the splendour of Indian culture personally through over four million Indian-Americans living in the United States as our wonderful friends, neighbours, and colleagues."

Trump also spoke about Pakistan at least four times to say that his government is working to crack down on terror outfits in the neighbouring country that "operate on the Pakistani border." He said, "Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one and thanks to these efforts, we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan. And we are hopeful of reduced tension, and greater stability and future harmony for all of the nations of South Asia." He added that India has an "important leadership role" in shaping a better future and promotion of peace in the region.

While announcing the trade deal, he said that his representatives will sign deals to sell over $3 billion in "absolute finest, state-of-the-art helicopters to the Indian armed forces. I believe the United States should be India’s premier defence partners, and that’s the way it’s working out. Together, we will defend our sovereignty, security and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region for our children and many, many generations to come."

"Under my administration, we unleashed the full power of the American military on bloodthirsty killers in Iraq and in Syria. Today, the ISIS territorial caliphate has been 100% destroyed, and the monster known as Al Baghdadi, the founder and leader of ISIS is dead. In the United States, we have also made it clear that our country will always welcome newcomers who share our values, and love our people, our borders will always be closed to terrorists and terrorism and any form of extremism," he said.

Stressing on building defence cooperation, the American president said that he looks forward "to provide India with some of the best, and most-feared, military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made, aeroplanes, rockets, ships, missiles, we make the best and we are dealing now with India."