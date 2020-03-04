All international flights to be screened for COVID-19; 28 positive cases so far in India: Health minister

India confirmed 28 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, on Wednesday, including a group of 16 Italian tourists.

The driver of the bus ferrying the Italian tourists is also tested positive.

Additionally, six individuals who were in contact with the Delhi resident, already reported positive, have also found to harbour the virus, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here.

Previously one positive case was reported from Telangana and three from Kerala. The Kerala persons have been discharged from the hospitals after they were tested negative for the second time.

The rest were at the isolation facilities and stable.

One Italian tourist and his wife are at a hospital in Jaipur whereas rest of the group members and the bus driver has been transferred to the ITBP quarantine camp at Chawala.

Vardhan said four scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research and laboratory equipment were being sent to Iran on Wednesday presumably with the objective of examining hundreds of Indians stranded at the Gulf country. The COVID-19 situation in Iran is deteriorating fast.

Asked about the evacuation plan for Indians in Iran, he said the issue would be discussed at the Group of Ministers meeting later in the day.

New Delhi already airlifted several hundred Indians and citizens from a few other countries from the Hubei province of China as well as from Japan.

On why a confirmation test was carried out at the National Institute of Virology, Pune, was needed before announcing the positive cases, Vardhan said such a strategy had been adopted to “double-check” the results. “If the number (caseload) increases, the double confirmation may not happen,” he said

The Union Health Ministry officials on Wednesday held meeting with the Delhi government in which the city administration was asked to prepare more isolation wards if the virus spreads more in the community. Also since Tuesday, India made it mandatory for all foreigners to declare their health status and travel history while entering India.

People returning from 12 countries are checked for sign of the virus at the air, sea and land ports while all visa granted to the nationals of China, Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy stand suspended.

With Holi – a major festival in almost every state – just a few days away, Vardhan advised people not to encourage any large gatherings.

“The mortality is just 2% at the moment, but it’s better to avoid public gatherings. It is better to be prepared in anticipation,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he would not participate in any Holi Milan because of the coronavirus risk.