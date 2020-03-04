All international flights to be screened for COVID-19; 29 positive cases so far in India: Health minister

India on Wednesday reported a jump in the number of novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) cases with 29 positive individuals while many are in the isolation wards of hospitals across the country awaiting the outcome of laboratory tests.

The 29 cases involve a group of 17 Italian tourists. Fourteen of them and their bus driver has been transferred to ITBP camp at Chawala on the outskirts of Delhi whereas one tourist and his wife are in SMS hospital in Jaipur.

In addition, six individuals who were in contact with an east Delhi resident, reported positive, have also found to harbour the virus, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said here.

A Paytm employee at Gurgaon reported positive on Wednesday evening. “One of our colleagues based out of Gurgaon has been tested positive for coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment and we are extending complete support to the family,” the company said in a statement. The person travelled to Italy on vacation.

As a precautionary measure, the digital payment firm has decided to close down its Gurgaon and Noida offices for a couple of days in order to sanitise the premises. His colleagues have been advised to get their health tests done.

Also, two cases with high viral load had been detected in Permanganate, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

Previously one positive case was reported from Telangana and three from Kerala. The Kerala persons have been discharged from hospitals.

Everyone else is at the isolation facilities and stable.

With the number of cases rising, the government has decided to start universal screening of everyone entering India rather than limiting the checks to people returning from 12 nations that saw a large number of COVID-19 cases. Also, more isolation wards are being created.

“Two important changes to further enhance the level of preparedness is the introduction of universal screening at all international airports and sea-ports through use of thermal imagery equipment as well as the mandatory filling of declaration forms of places visited by tourists and travellers returning from abroad,” said a PMO statement.

“Decisions were also taken to rapidly implement opening of proper testing, isolation and quarantine facilities in various parts of the country, down to the district level, in partnership with the state governments.”

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra chaired an inter-ministerial review on India's preparedness while the Group of Minister on COVID19 also met to take stock of the situation and discuss the roads head.

Vardhan said four scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research and laboratory equipment were being sent to Iran on Wednesday, presumably with the objective of examining hundreds of Indians stranded at the Gulf country.

The COVID-19 situation in Iran is deteriorating fast with the Gulf country reporting a death rate higher than what has been seen in China.

Asked about the evacuation plan for Indians in Iran, Vardhan said a call would be taken after discussing all options. New Delhi airlifted several hundred Indians and citizens of few other countries from the Hubei province of China as well as from Japan.

With Holi – a major festival in almost every state – just a few days away, Vardhan advised people not to encourage any large gatherings. “The mortality is just 2% at the moment, but it’s better to avoid public gatherings and better to be prepared in anticipation,” he said.