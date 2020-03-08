All medical institutions should get NABH recognition: Minister

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that all medical institutions under his department should meet National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) standards.

The minister was speaking to reporters, on Saturday, during an inspection of Cheluvamba Hospital, a constituent of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), here.

He said, “The government will ensure that all government hospitals will function without any hassle. We will take measures to provide utmost care, without discomfort to patients. Making all institutions as centres of excellence is our vision.”

In order to achieve the status, it is necessary to strengthen the existing system, rather than increasing the number of institutions. The institutions are facing staff crunch and measures to fill vacant posts will be taken soon.

Sudhakar said, “There are challenges to achieve the goal and the government has worked out a module to overcome the problems.”

The minister said that the work load on Cheluvamba Hospital staff will be reduced once the multi-facility hospital is opened. The new hospital will be inaugurated either in May or June. As Cheluvamba Hospital building is a heritage structure, renovation is not possible. The new hospital will have Pediatrics department and a few beds will be reserved for the department, he said.

People’s complaint

The people, caretakers of patients, highlighted various issues before the minister.

Renuka complained that her daughter has developed a health issue, but, the doctors are not responding properly since last three days. “We are waiting outside the hospital from three days, but, the doctors are not confirming her health condition. They are not even confirming the disease,” she said.

Guruswamy said that his wife delivered a baby three days back, but, he has no information about the health condition of the child and the mother.

“We are not allowed to visit the mother. Security personnel are not allowing us,” he alleged. A few others complained about lack of hygiene in the hospital.

Later, Dr Sudhakar interacted with medical students and also enquired about the well-being of patients.

Earlier during the day, Dr Sudhakar visited Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.