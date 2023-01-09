All Omicron sub-variants found in India; mortality same

All Omicron sub-variants found in India but no rise in mortality

'No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected,' the health ministry said

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 09 2023, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2023, 20:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India has detected the presence of all Omicron sub-variants of Covid-19 in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | New case of Covid-19's XBB 1.5 strain found, total number of variant cases rise to 8

"No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Health Ministry
India News

