All Omicron sub-variants found in India but no rise in mortality

India has detected the presence of all Omicron sub-variants of Covid-19 in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.
