All-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session under way

All party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin at 11 am. Opposition parties will gather for a meeting in Parliament after the all-party deliberations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had invited leaders of political parties for the meet in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce & Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, DMK's Tiruchi Siva are present at the meet. Elamaram Kareem and CPI's Binoy Vishwam are also present.

The Monsoon session begins on July 19 and would conclude on August 13.