All stalls in railway stations to open

A day after announcing plan to run 200 non-AC trains from June 1, the Railway Board on Wednesday asked its zones to open all static catering and vending units in railway staions with immediate effect.

All stalls in railway station premisis including food, multi purpose shops, book shops and chemists can be opened with immediate effect, the circular issued by Railway Board to its zone said.

However, only takeaways are allowed at food plazas, circular said.

All shops and vending units in railway premises were closed on March 24 ever since railways suspended passengers train operation as part of the government efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that 200 non-AC trains with fixed timetable will operate daily from.June 1 and online ticket booking will be announced soon.

The Minister also said Shramik Special trains ferrying migrant workers and Special Rajdhani Express transporting other stranded people will continue to operate.

The railways so far operated 1773 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and on Tuesday it operated 204 trains which highest in a day.