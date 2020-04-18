All states, UTs activated emergency response centres: MHA on lockdown

'All states, UTs activated emergency response centres'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 18 2020, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 18:59 ist
A worker (2R) checks the body temperature of a woman as she queues with other citizens of Bahrain to go back to their country through an arranged flight during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AFP Photo)

All states and Union territories have activated 'emergency operation centres' across districts to address issues faced by people due to the ongoing lockdown, a senior official said on Saturday.

During a daily briefing, Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union home ministry, said a control room set up in the MHA is providing round-the-clock assistance to people and helplines 1930 and 1944 are resolving their grievances.

She said the availability of essential goods and services in the country was satisfactory.

Single emergency response number 112 is operational in all states and UTs, she said. The 112 mobile app tracks the location and provides highly prompt services. This has been extensively used by pregnant women, elderly and specially-abled during the lockdown, the joint secretary said.

"We hope that with the help of all these services, we will be able to resolve your issues during the lockdown period," she said.

The officer said visas of foreigners who are stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown will be extended till the midnight of May 3 upon receiving an online application.

Exit to such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will also be granted up to 14 days beyond May 3 without levy of overstay penalty, she said.

