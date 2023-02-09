All states, UTs, govt departments to integrate with national single window system by December: DPIIT Secy

All the states, union territories, and 32 central government departments will integrate with the National Single Window System (NSWS) by December this year, through which companies can seek all approvals and clearances for their businesses, a top official said on Thursday.

So far 19 states/UTs and 27 central government departments are already onboarded, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Karnataka, the Secretary in the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said.

He was speaking at a joint meeting of the India-Japan business cooperation committee meeting.

The system is aimed at reducing duplicity of information submission to different ministries, reducing compliance burden, cutting gestation period of projects, and promoting ease of starting and doing business.

NSWS enables the identification, application, and subsequent tracking of approvals for all integrated states and central departments.

"Going forward … we are targeting that by December 2023 all 36 states and UTs will be onboarded and all 32 departments of the central government will be onboarded … We are trying to bring the whole of the government on one single screen," Jain said.

He said that both the center and state governments will be there so that it will be truly transformational for ease of doing business in the country.

Seeing investments from Japan, Jain said that huge investment opportunities are there in India.

"Next three decades will be India's growth story … come and be part of India's growth story," he said.

Japan is one of the largest investors in India.