All you need to know about Covid-affected Republic Day 2022 celebration

India is set to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day, second after the Covid-19 pandemic, that has killed over 55 lakh people globally, set in. Even so, events planned on Rajpath are expected to be as grand as every year albeit with a change of plans.

The number of people allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year would be curtailed by 70-80 per cent to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the ongoing wave of Covid-19, senior officials of the Defence Ministry said. Approximately 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade.

All Covid-19 protocol will be followed at the parade. Social distancing norms would be followed while making the seating arrangements, they mentioned, adding sanitiser dispensers will be available everywhere and wearing masks would be compulsory.

Officials said the aim is to keep the people away and maintain social distancing at all times so that the parade does not become a super spreader event. Therefore, the numbers have been significantly curtailed.

Largest flypast with 75 aircraft

Despite the curbs, the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year will see the "grandest and largest" flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, IAF PRO Wing Commander Indranil Nandi said. The flypast will conclude with seven jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

The Indian Air force also unveiled its tableau for the Republic Day celebrations, with assets like Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) armed with AT Dhruvastra missile, Ashlesha Mk1 radar, Gnat, Rafale, MIG 21 on display.

No foreign head of state or government as chief guest

There will be no foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for the Republic Day event this year, PTI sources said. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic continuing and the cases rising, this would be the second year in a row when there would be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

25 tableaux part of parade

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will have two tableaux at the Republic Day parade this year displaying indigenously developed sensors, weapons and electronic warfare systems for light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and air independent propulsion (AIP) systems for Indian submarines. Twenty-five tableaux of different states, departments and armed forces will be part of the parade on January 26.

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Monday via video conferencing. These awards are conferred by the President in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The awardees of PMRBP also take part in the Republic Day parade. However, in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country, it has not been possible to organise the award ceremony in New Delhi this year.

