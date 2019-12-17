Allahabad HC annuls election of Azam Khan’s son as MLA

In a jolt to Rampur MP Mohmmad Azam Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Monday annulled the election of senior SP leader’s son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan as an Uttar Pradesh MLA on the ground that he was underage and not qualified to fight the poll in 2017.

A bench of Justice S P Kesarwani declared the election of the junior Khan from the Suar Assembly segment null and void on a plea by the defeated BSP candidate, Nawab Kazim Ali Khan.

Allowing Kazim Khan’s election petition, the bench ruled that Abdullah Azam Khan was not qualified to contest the election of the legislative Assembly as he had not yet turned 25 when he filed the nomination papers for the Assembly election in 2017.

In his election petition against Abdullah Khan, Kazim Khan had contended that the elected MLA’s actual date of birth was January 1, 1993, and not September 30, 1990, as claimed in the nomination paper. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA from Suar constituency of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017.

Kazim Khan had further pointed out in his petition that educational certificates, passport and visa of Abdullah Khan mention January 1, 1993, as the latter’s date of birth.