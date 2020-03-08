Allahabad HC orders removal of banners with CAA protesters' photos, details

In a special sitting on Sunday, the Allahabad High Court termed the posting of banners with photos and information on Citizenship Act protesters 'highly unjust' and ordered the immediate removal of the same.

A division bench of the court said that the banners amount to an "absolute encroachment on the personal liberty of individuals", according to a tweet by Live Law.

The bench ordered the state must remove all the banners before 3 PM and report on it to the court.

The bench also refused the counsel's arguments of the protesters damaging public property, and said that individual notices must be sent to the accused if they are liable.