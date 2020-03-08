HC orders removal of banners with CAA protesters' faces

Allahabad HC orders removal of banners with CAA protesters' photos, details

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 08 2020, 11:38am ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2020, 11:41am ist
The bench ordered the state must remove all the banners before 3 PM and report on it to the court.

In a special sitting on Sunday, the Allahabad High Court termed the posting of banners with photos and information on Citizenship Act protesters 'highly unjust' and ordered the immediate removal of the same.

A division bench of the court said that the banners amount to an "absolute encroachment on the personal liberty of individuals", according to a tweet by Live Law.

The bench ordered the state must remove all the banners before 3 PM and report on it to the court.

The bench also refused the counsel's arguments of the protesters damaging public property, and said that individual notices must be sent to the accused if they are liable.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Allahabad
Allahabad High Court
Citizenship Act
protest
Uttar Pradesh
Comments (+)
 