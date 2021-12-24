HC urges Centre to halt rallies amid Omicron scare

Allahabad HC urges Centre to stop political rallies in election-bound states amid Omicron scare

It requested the ECI to order political parties to campaign through TV channels and newspapers

PTI
PTI, Prayagraj,
  • Dec 24 2021, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 01:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop election rallies from being held in view of the new Omicron variant potentially leading to a third wave of Covid-19.

A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave.

Read | Omciron: PM stresses on Covid-appropriate behaviour

In view of this horrific pandemic, countries like China, Netherlands, and Germany have imposed complete or partial lockdowns, it said.

The court requested the Election Commission of India to immediately stop such rallies, gatherings and order political parties to campaign through TV channels and newspapers.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the court requested him to consider stopping rallies, gatherings and postponing the upcoming state elections, taking strong measures in view of the situation of the pandemic.

The court made the remarks while allowing the bail plea of a person named Sanjay Yadav.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Allahabad High Court
Election Commission of India
Omicron
Assembly elections
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

Rats chew up x-ray machine in Bihar hospital

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

In Kerala, church and temple celebrate Xmas together

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

 