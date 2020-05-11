Allahabad University votes against renaming

Allahabad University executive council votes against its renaming to Prayagraj

PTI
PTI, Allahabad,
  • May 11 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 20:39 ist
PTI file photo

The Allahabad University’s executive council has decided against changing the name of the Centre-run varsity following the renaming of the district to Prayagraj, officials said on Monday.

A varsity spokesperson said the executive council could not meet because of the coronavirus lockdown. So the opinion of its 15 members was sought through email.

“Three members did not respond, while the remaining 12 responded in the negative and a resolution has been passed against changing the name,” Shailendra Mishra told PTI.

“The members wanted the name retained,” Mishra added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Allahabad University
Uttar Pradesh
Prayagraj

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 