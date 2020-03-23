Allow coronavirus testing kits cleared by NIV: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday questioned a Ministry of Health circular restricting the use of COVID-19 testing kits only to those approved by American and European authorities, which are reportedly manufactured in India only by a Gujarat-based company, while demanding that those kits cleared by National Institute of Virology should be used.

In a letter to Modi, he said it was "strange" that the Ministry has issued a circular that only those testing kits approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and European Commission alone will be used.

"Reports indicate that there is only one manufacturer in Gujarat which produces such kits. In view of the gravity of the situation, this circular must be withdrawn and all kits approved by the NIV must be deployed for use, urgently," Yechury said.

Acknowledging that the country and the people are in the midst of the grim battle against the spread of Covid-19, he said he said it is imperative to scale up the testing of people particularly those with declared symptoms.

He also demanded separate funds for a substantial package to save the lives and livelihood of crores of people affected by COVID-19.

"Crores of families that survive on the daily earnings of their family are currently suffering grievously because of such lock-downs. It is necessary that immediately at least Rs 5,000 should be transferred to the Jan Dhan accounts and BPL beneficiaries. Ration kits must be supplied to the families of the children who used to benefit from the mid-day meal scheme. Free ration through PDS to all BPL/APL families should be given for a month," he said in the letter.

He also reminded that many countries in the world have announced that the government will guarantee the payment of at least 80% of the salaries being drawn by workers who are now unable to attend work.

"Government of India should do likewise. Alongside there should be a moratorium on bank loans for a year for SMEs and retail traders as well as on EMIs," he said.