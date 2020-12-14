Allow the resource-rich to acquire farmland, says AIKCC

Allow resource-rich to acquire farmland, says AIKCC

  • Dec 14 2020, 22:40 ist
Various farmer union activists under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) stage a protest against the Center's new farm laws, in front of ADM office in Bhubaneswar, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

A farmer leader who met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to support the farm sector reforms also pitched for changes in the law to allow any person with adequate resources to buy farmland.

“People who have adequate resources, including as Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee, should be allowed to acquire farmland,” Gunvant Patil, National Secretary of All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) said.

He said the current laws do not allow the sale of agricultural land to a person whose past four generations have not been in farming.

“Such laws, including for tribal land, deny farmers willing to sell their land a fair price,” Patil said referring to a case of Bachchan and Mukherjee facing legal problems in acquiring agricultural land. In a memorandum submitted to Tomar, the AIKCC also demanded scrapping of the Essential Commodities Act completely as it allowed the government to impose an export ban which denied farmers access to free markets.

The AIKCC said the country had witnessed emotional agitations in 1991-1992 against the Dunkel Draft and the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs.

“We are of the firm belief that Indian farmers will not prosper if they do not get freedom to enter global trade,” the AIKCC said.

