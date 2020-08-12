Allow usual Ganesha festivities with precautions: Shiv Sena's Karnataka unit

Taking exception from the State Government's decision of prohibiting public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the wake of Covid-19 situation, Shiv Sena Karnataka unit on Wednesday urged the government to allow installation of Ganapati idols on roads and circles as usual, but with Covid-19 precautions.

"Public celebrations of the festival has historic and cultural importance, and that tradition should not be disconnected. If the government fails to fulfill our demand, we will convince Ganeshotsava Samithis to celebrate community Ganesh festival at public places as usual this time also," said State Shiv Sena president Kumar Hakari.

Permissions have already been given for liquor shops, big shops and market places to function, but with Covid-19 precautions. Community Ganesh festival can also take place likewise. Otherwise, the sentiments of Hindus would be hurt. Community Ganesh festivals can be celebrated in a simple manner, with minimum number of devotees at a time, with masks, social distancing and other precautions, he said.

"We will discuss the issue with Gajananotsava Samithigala Mahamandali, and will also submit a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and District In-charge minister Jagadish Shettar," Hakari aded.

