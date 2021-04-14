Allowing Maudany to visit Kerala will affect nation's integrity, Karnataka tells SC

The Karnataka government has told the Supreme Court that allowing Kerala's People Democratic Party leader Abdul Nazir Maudany, facing trial in nine cases of 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts, to stay in his home state, would affect integrity of the nation and enable him to escape or establish contacts with other absconding accused to indulge in further terrorist activities.

The state government opposed a plea made by Maudany to relax his bail conditions of 2014 not to go out of Bengaluru without the court's nod.

In its response to the application through advocate V N Raghupathy, the Karnataka government also said, "if the condition is relaxed directly or indirectly he will indulge in the political activities of the Kerala State and the nation by violating the condition of the bail. He may cause law and order problem in the Kerala as well as in Karnataka."

The state government further pointed out by taking heavy risk and with the support and co-operation of the Kerala government the petitioner was arrested in the nine related cases.

"At this stage if the condition of the bail is relaxed, he will either escape from the place or continues his contacts and relations with the absconded terrorists to continue the terrorist activities," it said.

The state further claimed he was a politically powerful person in Kerala State and may use his political power and other influences to give threat to the recalled witnesses or win over the witnesses to take ‘U’ turn from their previous evidence given before the court and thereby interfere in the fair conclusion of the trials.

It also pointed out that recently the National Investigation Agency arrested some terrorist activists from Karnataka, Kerala and from other states, having contact with Pakistan's Islamic organisations, indicating that some terrorist movements were still rising in the country.

It also said it was learnt that the High Court would shortly make an arrangement to post the judge to the court to complete trial in a faster manner.

To Maudany's contention that he was a disabled person suffering with several ailments, the state asserted that to say that due his involvement and participation in the crime was ruled out, was a misnomer having regard to his antecedents and involvement in umpteen number of criminal cases.

"The petitioner is involved in anti-social, anti-national activities to sabotage the country and its civic fabric in a an organised manner. Such activities of the petitioner leave an indelible impression of terror in the minds of innocent people," it said.

The Karnataka government further pointed out Maudany, who faced other 24 criminal cases, was a founder of Islamic Sevak Sangh, banned in Kerala.

It said on July 25, 2008, as many as eight serial bomb blasts occurred on Mysore road, in Bengaluru city, leading to death of Sudha, besides causing injuries to nine others and huge damage to the public property.

The application by Maudany would be listed soon before a separate bench after Justice V Ramasubramanian recused from hearing the case on April 12.