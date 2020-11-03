Alok Gupta takes over as MD and CEO of ONGC Videsh

Industry veteran Alok K Gupta has taken over as Managing Director and CEO of ONGC Videsh Ltd, the international petroleum company of India and the overseas arm of national oil and gas major ONGC.

"He brings with him over three decades of experience in various capacities in domestic and overseas oil and gas exploration and production operations," the company said in a statement.

Gupta replaces N K Verma, who superannuated in January last year.

Before getting elevated to MD, he has been the Director (Operations) of ONGC Videsh, where he was responsible for framing future strategies for the company in different global geographies amid the unprecedented challenges imposed by COVID-19 pandemic.

"During his stewardship, the company achieved the highest ever production of oil and gas of 14.981 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2019-20. Several major projects could make definitive progress under his able leadership and are set to contribute and strengthen the overall portfolio of ONGC," the firm said.

Gupta, it said, possesses an extensive experience across the E&P value chain, especially in business development, earned during his tenure as Head of New businesses in Marketing in Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Head Business development in ONGC Videsh, both for the domestic and international markets, and in handling commercial negotiations with alliance partners, regulators, customers and national oil companies.

Some of his noteworthy contributions have been in implementing projects from concept to commissioning, executing projects in diverse geographies in Myanmar and Vietnam in the Asia Pacific; Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela in Latin America, quite a few of them under very trying circumstances, the statement said.

Gupta started his career in 1984 when he joined ONGC's corporate office as a young graduate trainee after obtaining his graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Roorkee in 1983. He subsequently acquired an MBA in Finance & Marketing from FMS, Delhi University in 1999.