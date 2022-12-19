Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday and said it was a delight to discuss innovation, technology and more issues with him.
"Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," Modi tweeted.
Was a delight to meet you @sundarpichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development. https://t.co/cbJG1U1v01
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2022
Following their interaction, Pichai expressed his thanks to the prime minister for the "great meeting" with him.
"Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," he tweeted.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp
Google to help decode doctors' written prescription
Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food
As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India
Google to focus on investing in women-led startups
1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away