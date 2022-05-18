SC note to CBI on AgustaWestland middleman's bail plea

'Already undergone almost 4 years', SC issues notice to CBI on AgustaWestland middleman's bail plea

He is the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 19:42 ist
On January 1, 2014, India cancelled the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and on charges of paying kickbacks amounting to Rs 423 crore. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a response from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate on a bail plea filed by Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

A three-judge bench presided over Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that Michel has already undergone close to four years in prison. "We will have to look at his plea from that perspective as well," the bench—also comprising Justices Surya Kant and P S Narasimha—said.

Michel's counsel contended that their client's case is covered under Section 436A of the CrPC (maximum period for which an under-trial prisoner can be detained).

Michel, a British citizen, was extradited to India on December 5, 2018 from the UAE. On his arrival in India, he was arrested by the CBI and days later, arrested by the financial probe agency, the ED. Since then, he has been lodged in judicial custody at Tihar Jail. Various courts have rejected the bail petition of Michel on a number of occasions.

On January 1, 2014, India cancelled the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over alleged breach of contractual obligations and on charges of paying kickbacks amounting to Rs 423 crore.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, told SC that Michel has not been exonerated anywhere, and Section 436A is not applicable to offences, which are under investigation by the ED.

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed Michel's bail plea after the court deemed him a flight risk.

Michel's counsel contended that the investigation was not completed and pointed out that his client was also in custody in Dubai.

He also said that Michel's presence was required in Italy since charges have been framed against him there. Meanwhile, ASG Raju claimed that he was not even a party in that case.

SC issued notice to the CBI and ED and put the matter for consideration in the second week of July.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
scam
India News
jail
AgustaWestland

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

The metaverse is coming, but we still don’t trust AI

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

Global pollution kills 90 lakh people a year: Study

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

DH Toon | Need a video survey for poor households too!

 