Alt News journalist Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi police

Delhi police arrest Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 20:33 ist

Journalist and Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested on Monday by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, officials said.

A case was earlier registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against Zubair, K P S Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Crime), said.

Zubair joined the probe on Monday and after gathering sufficient evidence on record, he was arrested, Malhotra said.

He said Zubair is being produced before a magistrate for seeking police remand.

Delhi
Police

