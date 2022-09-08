Am I their bonded labour: Mamata Banerjee fumes over Netaji event invite

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP over an "improper" invite for the inauguration of a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Delhi on September 8.

"I feel bad they're now making a Netaji statue in Delhi. What about the statue present before? I received letter from an under secretary stating PM will inaugurate the statue today and you must be there before the event commences. Am I their bonded labour?" asked Mamata.

Banerjee also said she was curious over why the BJP-led central government was “worried” about her meeting Hasina.

"I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but they (the Centre) did not invite me to be a part of her visit," she said while addressing a special session of the Trinamool Congress.

"I don't want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But, I have noticed that the Centre tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why is the Union government so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries," Banerjee said.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day tour to expand overall ties between the two countries.

(With PTI inputs)