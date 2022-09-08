Bonded labour?: Mamata fumes over Netaji event invite

Am I their bonded labour: Mamata Banerjee fumes over Netaji event invite

She further said that this is the first time the PM of Bangladesh came to India and did not come to Bengal despite her 'desire to meet me'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 16:00 ist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP over an "improper" invite for the inauguration of a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Delhi on September 8. 

"I feel bad they're now making a Netaji statue in Delhi. What about the statue present before? I received letter from an under secretary stating PM will inaugurate the statue today and you must be there before the event commences. Am I their bonded labour?" asked Mamata. 

Also Read | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visits Ajmer dargah

Banerjee also said she was curious over why the BJP-led central government was “worried” about her meeting Hasina.

"I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but they (the Centre) did not invite me to be a part of her visit," she said while addressing a special session of the Trinamool Congress.

"I don't want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But, I have noticed that the Centre tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why is the Union government so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries," Banerjee said.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day tour to expand overall ties between the two countries.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mamata Banerjee
Subhash Chandra Bose
West Bengal
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 