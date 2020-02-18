Amar Singh tenders apology to Amitabh Bachchan, says he regrets for his 'over reaction'

As he fights a battle of life and death, veteran politician Amar Singh on Tuesday tendered an apology to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Singh, once the closest aide of the then Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sahara Group chief Subrota Roy Sahara, had helped Bachchan wriggle out of a financial crisis.

Over the last few years, the Amar-Amitabh relations had soured.

In a tweet, Singh said: "Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all."

It may be recalled, Singh had targetted Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP, and the entire family.

In 2017, Singh even went on to state: "Even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other in Janak. There was also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan...I am not responsible for that."