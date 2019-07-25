Amaravati: Agencies, centre and state abandon project

There is an eerie silence over the vast project site except for the occasional rumble of trucks that are evacuating heavy machinery used in the construction of the new state capital here.

With uncertainty looming large over the future of the project the contractors have pulled out and the construction workers from other parts of the country have vanished in search of work elsewhere. Construction work at the secretariat towers, residential complexes for the ministers, legislators, judges and officers came to a halt with the YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s government giving a stop order immediately after coming to power.

Even as the state government has allocated Rs 500 cr for Amaravati in the recent budget, external agencies have washed their hands of the huge infrastructure project. A week after the World Bank refused to pay Rs 2100 cr that it promised; the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) which was supposed to finance Rs 1,400 crore toed the World Bank’s line. Together they formed a major chunk of funding for the project.

“AIIB is no longer considering the Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project for funding.” an AIIB communiqué said. AIIB’s move came after World Bank citing Centre’s refusal to partner with former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s pet project withdrew its proposal. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) which is moving heaven and earth for funds is also facing a credibility crisis with the state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy wanting the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Union Ministry of Finance, to investigate alleged corruption by Naidu government.

The timing of the events can have a cascading effect on the future of the project while the APCRDA is negotiating with domestic banks for a loan of Rs 10,000 cr. Officials at the CRDA office say that they are waiting for the direction of the Chief Minister who has already completed two rounds of review meetings on the status of the project.

The government is happy that the World Bank which has dropped Amaravati from its lending list is willing to fund his initiatives in other sectors such as education and health. In a note, the government said that central government stepped back from supporting the state over the issue and criticized the opposition for projecting AIIB as a separate entity from World Bank.