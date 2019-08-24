Amarinder, Khattar, Harsimrat condole death of Jaitley

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar condoled the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away in Delhi on Saturday.

Jaitley, 66, who died in AIIMS at 12.07 pm was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks. He was admitted there on August 9.

Amarinder, who had defeated Jaitley in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Amritsar seat, expressed grief over the death of the former finance minister.

"Sad to hear that former Union Minister Arun Jaitley ji has passed away. My thoughts are with his family in this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Amarinder said in a tweet.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar also expressed sorrow over the death of Jaitley.

The former finance minister's death has left a void in Indian politics which cannot be filled in a long time, he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal remembered him as a "distinguished parliamentarian and visionary".

"Arun Jaitley ji's passing has left a void for all of us. A distinguished parliamentarian and visionary, Jaitley Ji won people's respect by his unflinching efforts for public welfare & nation building. May Gurusahib grant peace to the departed soul & strength to the family," Badal tweeted.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher also expressed her grief.

"So tragic. Such a great loss to the nation. Arun Jaitley ji is no more. My condolences to his family. RIP dear Arunji," Kher said in her tweet.

"Such a brilliant speaker, a true statesman, a gentleman in politics. I can't imagine Parliament without him. A great loss," she further tweeted.